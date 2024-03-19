Redburn Atlantic Reaffirms Sell Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.4 %

SNOW stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $131.62 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.62 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,940 shares of company stock worth $80,626,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.