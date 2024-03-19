Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Cat by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Red Cat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

