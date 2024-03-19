Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for agilon health (AGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for agilon health (NYSE: AGL):

3/6/2024 – agilon health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

2/26/2024 – agilon health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/22/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 2,353,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

