Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for agilon health (AGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for agilon health (NYSE: AGL):
- 3/6/2024 – agilon health is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/29/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 2/26/2024 – agilon health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 2/22/2024 – agilon health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
agilon health Stock Performance
NYSE:AGL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 2,353,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than agilon health
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for agilon health inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.