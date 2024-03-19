Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.00

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.43), with a volume of 464600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.42).

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81. The stock has a market cap of £58.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3,340.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.80.

About Real Estate Investors

(Get Free Report)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.