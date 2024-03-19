Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,315 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,946. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.24. The company has a market capitalization of $166.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

