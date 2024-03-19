Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 191 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,563. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

