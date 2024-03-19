Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

BA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.45. 4,078,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,555,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

