Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,771. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

