Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.29 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $352.59. 468,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.56 and its 200-day moving average is $303.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $354.43.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

