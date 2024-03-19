Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,225,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,843,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.