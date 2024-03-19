Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 2,437,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,928. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

