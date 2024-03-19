Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 740 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $302.08. 648,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,678. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $303.40.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.20.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

