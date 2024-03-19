Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 581.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.19. 990,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $508.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.