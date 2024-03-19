Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 404,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

