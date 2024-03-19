Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Target by 6,699.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,732 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.02. 831,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.43. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.