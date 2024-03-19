Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,276 shares of company stock worth $17,141,945 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $258.76. 629,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,749. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

