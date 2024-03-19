Raymond James Trust CO. of NH Sells 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 20,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot stock traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,608. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

