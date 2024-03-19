Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $385.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.96 and its 200-day moving average is $382.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

