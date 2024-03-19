Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

