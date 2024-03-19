Range Financial Group LLC Sells 12,832 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 51.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

