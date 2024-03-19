Range Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

