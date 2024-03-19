Range Financial Group LLC Purchases 34 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MCK opened at $529.71 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $334.79 and a 12-month high of $537.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.17 and its 200-day moving average is $469.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

