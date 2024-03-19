Range Financial Group LLC Invests $318,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

