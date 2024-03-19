Range Financial Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

