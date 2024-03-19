Range Financial Group LLC Has $224,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

