Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,403 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after acquiring an additional 240,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BHF opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.