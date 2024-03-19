Quadratic Capital Management LLC Acquires 163,914 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $47,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. 741,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

