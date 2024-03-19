Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 426 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

VUG opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.42.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

