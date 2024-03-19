Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 14,252 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

