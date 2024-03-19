Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

