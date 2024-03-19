Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $448.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

