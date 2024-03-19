Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 433887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
