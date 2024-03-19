Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Q2 traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.93, with a volume of 433887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $1,849,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,710 shares of company stock worth $15,979,253. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.