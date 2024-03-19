Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,262,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,645 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $39,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 137,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,101. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

