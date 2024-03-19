Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 2.9%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.12. Approximately 802,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,289,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

