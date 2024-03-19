Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmatrix by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

