Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
NYSE:PLX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
