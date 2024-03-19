Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,410 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. 200,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,396. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

