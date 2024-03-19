ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Down to $93.67

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.67, but opened at $90.30. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 261,672 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

