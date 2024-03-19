ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.09

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.09 and last traded at $65.02, with a volume of 6815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

