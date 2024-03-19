ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,885 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TBF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.