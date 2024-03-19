ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $30.62

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $29.18. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5,806,519 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.