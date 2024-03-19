Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $28.46 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,000. Fiserv comprises about 4.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.45. 858,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,909. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,721 shares of company stock worth $28,778,157 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

