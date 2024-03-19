Professional Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $42.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,485,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,543,977. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.