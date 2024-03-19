Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.52 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.77. 631,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

