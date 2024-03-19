Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. Fortune Brands Innovations makes up 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 522,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,219. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

