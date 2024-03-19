Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $56.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $57.93.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

