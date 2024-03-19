Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,834 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.7% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,938,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,431,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

