PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

PRL Global Ltd. (ASX:PRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

PRL Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Asia, North America, Europe, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

