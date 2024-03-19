Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.71% from the stock’s current price.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

PRVA stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

