Power Co. of Canada (POW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Power Co. of Canada to post earnings of C$1.02 per share for the quarter.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

POW stock opened at C$38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.33 and a twelve month high of C$40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.16. The stock has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.